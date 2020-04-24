Open Offer in New Tab
National Theatre "Frankenstein" Stream
National Theatre offers a selection of plays to stream as part of its at-home campaign. (Scroll down to see what's streaming and dates and times.) Shop Now

Features
  • Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle directs Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, alternating the roles of Frankenstein and his creation.
  • Current and upcoming plays include Twelfth Night (starring Tamsin Greig) and Antony & Cleopatra (starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo).
