National Parks Free Entrance Day: August 4th: free

National Parks Free Entrance Day: August 4th
52 mins ago
National Parks Free Entrance Day: August 4th
Tips
  • Might miss out? There's another free entrance day on August 25, in celebration of the National Park Service Birthday.
  • This is one of 6 days in 2021
  • More than 400 parks available
  • The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.
  Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
