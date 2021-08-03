National Parks Free Entrance Day: August 4th: free

Make the most of what's available on your doorstep and beyond, across the country, without hurting your wallet in the slightest. Shop Now
- Might miss out? There's another free entrance day on August 25, in celebration of the National Park Service Birthday.
- This is one of 6 days in 2021
- More than 400 parks available
- The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.
Prime members score an extra 20% off a wide range of discounted used and open-box items, including video game accessories, watches, headphones, books, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Discount applies at checkout.
- Offer only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon Warehouse.
- Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 when you present this printable coupon. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Sign up for Popeyes Rewards and get a free chicken sandwich with your first purchase of $10 or more, or a free small drink when a friend refers you to play the Popeyes Summer Road Trip (code will be sent). Shop Now
- Restrictions apply.
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
