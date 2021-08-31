New
National Parks 2020-2021 Pass
free for 4th graders

Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders. That's a savings of $80. It grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon. Shop Now

  • The pass expires August 31, 2021.
  • Note: Admits all children under the age of 16 and up to three adults for free.
  • valid at over 2,000 federal recreation sites
