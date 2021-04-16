New
National Parks 2020-2021 Pass
free for 4th & 5th graders

Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now

  • The pass expires August 31, 2021.
  • grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
  • Expires 8/31/2021
