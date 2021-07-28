up to extra 50% off
National Lipstick Day at Color the World Lipsticks
Shop lipsticks to celebrate National Lipstick Day. Take 25% off orders of $20 more; 40% off orders of $50 or more; 50% off orders of $100 or more. Plus, get free no-minimum shipping (a $3.99 value). Shop Now

  • Posted by Amy.
  • Why does she love this deal? "These lipsticks check all the boxes for me: great colors, great for my lips, vegan, cruelty-free, and recycled packaging. Plus, they donate to good causes for every lipstick sold."
  • Pictured is the Strong Women Lipstick 3-Pack for $37.80 ($25 off).
