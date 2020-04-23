Personalize your DealNews Experience
Check out this free resource to keep your kids occupied with fun and educational content. Shop Now at National Geographic
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
Improve your mind by exploring different courses across a spectrum of subjects, including computer science, religion, health, history, art, and much more. Shop Now
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
Perhaps lean towards the first one. Shop Now
Courses cover a range of subjects like business, health & medicine, personal development, and more. Shop Now
They're loud, easily distracted, and prone to getting inexplicably messy, but we still love the DealNews writers who crafted the deals below. Now you can use them to keep your kids' minds active during these troubled times. (The deals, not the writers.) Shop Now
Even if we weren't all quarantined and exhausted from toilet paper battle royales, NatGeo@Home offers a variety of fun that is both interesting and educational that we can walk away from this experience with some new knowledge. For instance, the Red Fox does more work than I'd do for a Klondike bar. Or mice, I can't tell, my face isn't submerged in snow. Shop Now
