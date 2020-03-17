Personalize your DealNews Experience
With videos, quizzes, educational games about a range of topics, including a kid-level explanation of the coronavirus, it's a way to occupy your children you can feel good about. Shop Now at National Geographic
Courses cover a range of subjects from Java for Android to understanding stress, learning guitar, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
Don't let schools being shut down get in the way of your child's education – this free learning resource should keep them busy. Shop Now
That's $11 less than what we could find for a similar course. Shop Now at Udemy
Not only is it a great time to enroll in something new and challenging, you'd pay around $11 more for a similar course, so it's a valuable freebie. Shop Now at Udemy
