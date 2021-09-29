It's $61 under list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- polycarbonate polarized lenses
- interchangeable lenses
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Bag steep savings on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Save on 29 styles. Shop Now at Sunglass Hut
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses for $87.50 ($88 off)
Apply coupon code "DN20" to save on men's and women's sunglasses. Shop Now at Sunglass Outlet
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Classic RB 4226 60529A Sunglasses for $69.99 after coupon (low by $9).
Save upwards of $565 off list (and bag free shipping) after applying coupon code "DNCRDIR70" on a selection of over a dozen men's and women's sunglasses. Buy Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Christian Dior Evolution Women's Sunglasses for $70 (after code, low by $7).
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
It's $159 under list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- weather seal adhesive
That's $259 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 60-minute runtime
Sign In or Register