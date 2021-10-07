This clever device features smart mapping to ensure the full floor is tidied up, plus cleans up stains and spills with ease. Simply set a cleaning schedule on the app and let Narwal do its thing. Shop Now at Narwal
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
After coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15", it's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen for any iRobot Roomba. (You'd pay around $299 for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save. That's $133 under our April mention of this refurb and $282 under the best price we could find for a new one today. It's also the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty backed by Allstate.
- smart mapping
- works w/ Alexa
- high efficiency filter
- Model: i755020
Clip the $80 off on-page coupon and apply code "ECOROBOT8" for a savings of $130, making it the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smart Home Robotics via Amazon.
- virtual no-go zones
- multi-floor mapping
- 3-layer dust filtration filters
- Model: DEEBOT OZMO T8
Use coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to drop the price to $15 less than our mention from yesterday and a tie for the best price we've seen. It's also $35 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 0.6L dustbin
- 3-point cleaning
- Boost-IQ technology
- 1500Pa suction power
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
Sign In or Register