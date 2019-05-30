Walmart offers the Napoleon Triumph 325 LP Gas Grill with Side Burner for $329.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $169. (For further comparison, most sellers charge $699 or more.) Buy Now
Features
  • warming rack
  • 110-square inch side burner
  • two burners (27,000-BTU output)
  • 325-square inch main cooking surface