Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles 7-Panel Smart LED Multicolor Lighting Kit for $160
New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles 7-Panel Smart LED Multicolor Lighting Kit
$160 $180
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get the best price we could find by $20. Although most retailers charge at least $200. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and Siri
  • 7 triangle light panels
  • controller
  • 120V power supply
  • 7 mounting plates
  • 8 linkers
  • 8 double-sided adhesive mounting tape
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps eBay
Smart Home Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register