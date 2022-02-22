Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to bag the best price by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 8 light squares
- 1 controller light square
- power supply kit and linkers
- double-sided adhesive mounting tape
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; orders over $99 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized selection than I'd find in the store."
That's just $14.50 per lamp. Plus, use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to score free shipping - an additional $9 savings. Buy Now at MorningSave
- metal and acrylic construction
- weatherproof
- warm white integrated LED
Clip the on-page coupon to get this deal and save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works for 8-10 hours
That's at least $20 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed tablet alone elsewhere. It's also the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship Electronics warranty applies.
- Mediatek MT8768T processor
- 8.7" 1340x800 WXGA+ display
- 8MP AF rear and 2MP front cameras
- Android Q OS
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Model: SM-T220NZSBXAR
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount for items in eBay's Presidents' Day Sale. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's $29 under our January mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also around $100 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit in most stores.) Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
Sign In or Register