That Daily Deal · 30 mins ago
$15 $160
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Revlon, Ironman, and Panama Jack.
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Wongkuo Unisex Polarized Sports Sunglasses
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Wongkuo via Amazon offers its Wongkuo Unisex Polarized Sports Sunglasses in Black-red or Black-yellow for $19.99. Coupon code "40SLATSP" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV400 protection
- polycarbonate frames
- includes 5 interchangeable lenses
Amazon · 4 days ago
Skadino Clubmaster Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses
$13 $25
free shipping
FelizaFlora via Amazon offers the Skadino Clubmaster Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses in Ivory Green Mirror for $25. Coupon code "9QZZFTIK" brings that down to $12.50. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- mirrored lens
- 100% natural Bamboo wood
- Model: SKD158
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Luomon Men's Polarized Shield Sunglasses
$10 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Luomon via Amazon offers its Luomon Men's Polarized Shield Sunglasses in several colors (Black Frame/Grey Lens pictured) for $24.97. Clip the 60% off coupon on the page to cut the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UVA / UVB / UVC protection
- anti-reflective lenses
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Skadino Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses
$20 $40
free shipping
Skadino via Amazon offers the Skadino Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses in Polished Brown Grey Mirror for $39.99. Coupon code "EACXRCSX" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention of another color at $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- natural bamboo wood frame
- Model: SKD248
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ashford · 3 wks ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses
$60 $188
free shipping
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
Walmart · 3 days ago
Ozark Trail Men's Sunglasses
$4 $8
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Men's Sunglasses for $3.84. That's a very strong price for such a pair of sunglasses. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Features
- assorted colors
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$18
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
Update: The price dropped to $18.49.
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer
$111 $140
free shipping
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $140.00. Clip the $15 off on-page coupon and apply code "5WXV436F" drops the price to $111. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 304 stainless steel w/ black piano-bake-paint plating
- 5 hooks
- mounting clip
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
