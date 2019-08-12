- Create an Account or Login
Today only, 13 Deals offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's tied with last week's expired mention, $145 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bircen Store via Amazon offers the Bircen Men's Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black Frame Black Lens pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "SZ3UMJF6" cuts that to $7.20. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bircen via Amazon offers its Bircen Unisex Polarized Sunglasses in several colors (Gunmetal Frame Black Lens pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "FZK527DM" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last month, $12 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dollger via Amazon offers its Dollger Unisex Retro Round Sunglasses in Black Lens+black Frame for $13.99. Coupon code "9AAI5XCY" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Joje Fashion Life via Amazon offers the Jojen Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Matte Black Frame/Blue Revo Lens pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "3SSYX73V" drops that to $15.59. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last week. Buy Now
Save up to 35% on men's and women's Oakley Sunglasses at Amazon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Black/Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them in a different color for $8 less in January. Buy Now
Gear Up USA via Amazon offers the Oakley Mens Conductor 6 Metal Sunglasses in Lead/Black Iridium for $111.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the CamelBak Kickbak 20-oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler for $7.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Yoga Arch Workout Wheel for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33RFWIOZ" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from July, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
