Today only, That Daily Deal offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bircen Store via Amazon offers the Bircen Men's Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black Frame Black Lens pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "SZ3UMJF6" cuts that to $7.20. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Pakana via Amazon offers its Soxick Unisex Polarized Sport Sunglasses in several colors/styles (Silver-2 pictured) for $29.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "TKARFVHK" to drop the price to $10.50. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from May, $20 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Bircen via Amazon offers its Bircen Unisex Polarized Sunglasses in several colors (Gunmetal Frame Black Lens pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "FZK527DM" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last month, $12 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dollger via Amazon offers its Dollger Unisex Retro Round Sunglasses in Black Lens+black Frame for $13.99. Coupon code "9AAI5XCY" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 64% off a selection of Costa Del Mar sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5.99 on orders under $100.) Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Shop Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
