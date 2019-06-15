New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
8 for $15 $160
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our May mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Dollger Unisex Polarized Sunglasses
$6 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Dollger via Amazon offers its Dollger Unisex Polarized Sunglasses in several colors (Green Lens / Black Frame pictured) for $13.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "NQXGM6CQ" at checkout to drop that to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- UV400 protection
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Skadino Polarized Mirror Wood Sunglasses
$13 $25
free shipping
Skadino via Amazon offers its Skadino Polarized Mirror Wood Sunglasses in several colors (Green Mirror pictured) for $25. Coupon code "9LDRHAC4" cuts that to $12.50. With free shipping, that's 13 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% natural Bamboo wood temples
- UV400 lenses
- Model: SKD232
Amazon · 3 days ago
Skadino Unisex Bamboo Handmade Polarized Sunglasses
$20 $40
free shipping
Dazzle Mi via Amazon offers its Skadino Unisex Bamboo Handmade Polarized Sunglasses in several colors (Blue Zebra pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "24XYNZWM" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% natural bamboo wood
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Skadino Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses
$20 $40
free shipping
Skadino via Amazon offers the Skadino Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses in Polished Brown Grey Mirror for $39.99. Coupon code "EACXRCSX" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention of another color at $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- natural bamboo wood frame
- Model: SKD248
Jomashop · 1 day ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ends Today
Jomashop · 6 days ago
Ray-Ban Sunglasses and Eyeglasses at Jomashop
up to 73% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 73% off a selection of Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses and eyeglasses, with prices starting at $56.50. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping, if it doesn't already apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Most prices are as marked; but select options receive additional discounts and free shipping via coupons listed on product pages.
Ashford · 6 days ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Rocknight Driving Polarized Sunglasses
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $10
Rocknight via Amazon offers its Rocknight Driving Polarized Sunglasses in Ruthenium frame/Grey lens for $22.98. Coupon code "ROCKNIGHT130" drops the price to $13.10. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. They offer UV protection.
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 7 hrs ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $80
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack. Buy Now
Features
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 19 hrs ago
Unisex Sun Hat
$6 $29
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Sun Hat for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 14. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 2 or more for $5.99 each.
Features
- ships in a random neutral color
- one size fits most
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$28 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $27.99 with free shipping. That's $41 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 2 or more 7-Packs to drop the price to $25.99 each.
- Be sure to drink plenty of water.
Features
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 4 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
Sign In or Register