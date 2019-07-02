New
8 for $15 $160
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack
Amazon · 6 days ago
Skadino Clubmaster Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses
$13 $25
free shipping
FelizaFlora via Amazon offers the Skadino Clubmaster Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses in Ivory Green Mirror for $25. Coupon code "9QZZFTIK" brings that down to $12.50. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- mirrored lens
- 100% natural Bamboo wood
- Model: SKD158
Amazon · 2 days ago
Wongkuo Unisex Polarized Sports Sunglasses
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Wongkuo via Amazon offers its Wongkuo Unisex Polarized Sports Sunglasses in Black-red or Black-yellow for $19.99. Coupon code "40SLATSP" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV400 protection
- polycarbonate frames
- includes 5 interchangeable lenses
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Luomon Men's Polarized Shield Sunglasses
$10 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Luomon via Amazon offers its Luomon Men's Polarized Shield Sunglasses in several colors (Black Frame/Grey Lens pictured) for $24.97. Clip the 60% off coupon on the page to cut the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UVA / UVB / UVC protection
- anti-reflective lenses
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Skadino Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses
$20 $40
free shipping
Skadino via Amazon offers the Skadino Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses in Polished Brown Grey Mirror for $39.99. Coupon code "EACXRCSX" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention of another color at $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- natural bamboo wood frame
- Model: SKD248
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ashford · 3 wks ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses
$60 $188
free shipping
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
Walmart · 5 days ago
Ozark Trail Men's Sunglasses
$4 $8
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Men's Sunglasses for $3.84. That's a very strong price for such a pair of sunglasses. Buy Now
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
13 Deals · 3 days ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
Features
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
New
Ends Today
Home Depot · 46 mins ago
Power Tools at Home Depot
up to 46% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 46% off a selection of power tools. (Ridgid 2" Brad Nailer and Headless Pinner 2-Tool Combo pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted items include nailer kits, mobile power stations, air compressors, generators and more
- brands include DeWalt, Jackery by Honda, HDX, Ridgid, Ryobi, and Freeman
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
