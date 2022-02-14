Enter your email address with claim code "VALENTINES100" to get 12 bottles of red or white wine by award-winning independent winemakers for just $75 with free shipping (up to $162 savings). Buy Now at Naked Wines
- Naked Wines is a membership service. With this purchase, you agree to contribute $40 per month towards future wine purchases from Naked Wines. Your membership will renew automatically each month and any unspent contributions are fully refundable. You can cancel anytime.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states may be excluded.
- 100% no-hassle refund guarantee
Apply coupon code "80CCBSPO" for a savings of $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PuTianShiLiGuanMaoYiYouXianGongSi via Amazon.
- holds 3 bottles
- padded shoulder strap
- dual zippers
Enter your email address with claim code "IMPACT50" to get 6 bottles of red or white wine by award-winning independent winemakers for just $35 with free shipping (up to $95 savings). Buy Now at Naked Wines
- Naked Wines is a membership service. With this purchase, you agree to contribute $40 per month towards future wine purchases from Naked Wines. Your membership will renew automatically each month and any unspent contributions are fully refundable. You can cancel anytime.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states may be excluded.
- 100% no-hassle refund guarantee
Enter your email address with claim code "VALENTINES100" to get 12 bottles of red or white wine by award-winning independent winemakers for just $75 with free shipping (up to $162 savings). Buy Now at Naked Wines
- Naked Wines is a membership service. With this purchase, you agree to contribute $40 per month towards future wine purchases from Naked Wines. Your membership will renew automatically each month and any unspent contributions are fully refundable. You can cancel anytime.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states may be excluded.
- 100% no-hassle refund guarantee
That's $36 less than you'd pay direct from OnWard, even before their shipping fees (which can add around $45). Buy Now at Casemates
- You can also choose a 12-bottle case for $160. (That's $170 less than OnWard charges – again, before their shipping fees.)
- Tip: It's cheaper to opt for the $5.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the shipping fees, which start at $8. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.