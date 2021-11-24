Enter your email address with claim code "IMPACT50" to get 6 bottles of red or white wine by award-winning independent winemakers for just $35 with free shipping (up to $95 savings). Buy Now at Naked Wines
- Alternatively, you can get a 9-Pack for $50 by changing the claim code to "HOLIDAY9PACK" or a 15-Pack for $80 with claim code "HOLIDAY15".
- Naked Wines is a membership service. With this purchase, you agree to contribute $40 per month towards future wine purchases from Naked Wines. Your membership will renew automatically each month and any unspent contributions are fully refundable. You can cancel anytime.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states may be excluded.
- 100% no-hassle refund guarantee
That is the best shipped price we could find today by $6, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- includes a 9-oz. decanter and six 2-oz. shooters
Enter your email address with claim code "HOLIDAY9PACK" to get 9 bottles of red or white wine by award-winning independent winemakers for just $49.99 with free shipping (a savings of $164). Buy Now at Naked Wines
- Alternatively, you can get a 6-Pack for $35 by changing the claim code to "IMPACT50" or a 15-Pack for $80 with claim code "HOLIDAY15".
- Naked Wines is a membership service. With this purchase, you agree to contribute $40 per month towards future wine purchases from Naked Wines. Your membership will renew automatically each month and any unspent contributions are fully refundable. You can cancel anytime.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states may be excluded.
- 100% no-hassle refund guarantee
If what you do is drink, and know things, then this is the deal for you (or the person on your shopping list that does). Plus, you won't drain the kingdom's finances purchasing here, since you'd pay $32 more for 6 bottles elsewhere ($74 more for 12 bottles). Shop Now at Groupon
- For legal reasons, you must be at least 21 years old to order, and this item cannot be shipped to select states. See site for details.
- Have your minion taste it first, if you don't personally open a bottle. Just saying.
- 750 mL bottles
Enter your email address with claim code "HOLIDAY15" to get 15 bottles of red or white wine by award-winning independent winemakers for just $79.99 with free shipping (a savings of $240). Buy Now at Naked Wines
- Alternatively, you can get a 9-Pack for $50 by changing the claim code to "HOLIDAY9PACK" or a 6-Pack for $35 with claim code "IMPACT50".
- Naked Wines is a membership service. With this purchase, you agree to contribute $40 per month towards future wine purchases from Naked Wines. Your membership will renew automatically each month and any unspent contributions are fully refundable. You can cancel anytime.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states may be excluded.
- 100% no-hassle refund guarantee
Sign In or Register