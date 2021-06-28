Naipo Zero Gravity Massage Recliner for $782

naipocare.com · 1 hr ago
$782 $1,700
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MassageChair" for a savings of $918. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Features
- heat
- 10 auto modes
- 6 manual modes
- 3 levels of airbag and back rollers
Details
Comments
Sam's Club · 21 hrs ago
Abbyson Living Bel Air Leather Gel Theater Recliner
$349 for members $499
free shipping
That's $50 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's a current low by at least $151. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- Non-members pay a $39.90 surcharge, so it's worth considering a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $45.
Features
- 2 storage sections and 2 cupholders
- 350-lb. weight capacity
- synthetic material
- Model: SHF-12260
Target · 1 wk ago
Room Essentials Sling Accent Lounge Chair
$30 $50
free shipping w/ $35
It's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Available in Gray.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Features
- measures 29" x 26.77" x 24"
- metal frame
- textured linen seat
Target · 1 wk ago
Project 62 Pruitt Mid-Century Button-Back Armchair
$162 $270
free shipping
At 40% off, that's a savings of $108. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- In Navy/White.
Features
- measures 32.5" H x 27.75" W x 31.1" D
- woven fabric upholstery
- hardwood frame
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Ravenna Home Manning Swivel Base Recliner
$268 $379
free shipping
It's $46 under our April mention, $111 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Smoke Grey.
Features
- 300-lbs. maximum weight capacity
- measures 34.6" W x 38.2" D x 39.8" H
- Model: R6478A30
1 comment
Doc Zee
Does it have a foot massager ? Has any one bought anything from this site ? w hat is the return policy ? These chairs can be none functional !
