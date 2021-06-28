Naipo Zero Gravity Massage Recliner for $782
naipocare.com · 1 hr ago
Naipo Zero Gravity Massage Recliner
$782 $1,700
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MassageChair" for a savings of $918. Buy Now at naipocare.com

Features
  • heat
  • 10 auto modes
  • 6 manual modes
  • 3 levels of airbag and back rollers
Details
Comments
  • Code "MassageChair"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
1 comment
Doc Zee
Does it have a foot massager ? Has any one bought anything from this site ? w hat is the return policy ? These chairs can be none functional !
1 hr 14 min ago