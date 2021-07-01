Naipo 48" Oscillating Fan for $50

Naipo Direct · 30 mins ago
$50 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "towerfan01" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Naipo Direct
Features
- remote control
- 3 modes
- 3 fan speeds
- timer
Details
Related Offers
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Fan Sale
up to $35 off + extra $20 off $100
pickup
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
iLIVING 10" Wall Mounted Exhaust Fan
$62 $95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold and shipped by iLIVING USA via Amazon
Features
- Weather-resistant shutters
- Variable speed
- Model: ILG8SF10V
Northern Tool · 4 wks ago
Northern Tool Beat The Summer Heat Sale
Discounts on hundreds of items
shipping varies
It's only going to get hotter and the summer hasn't even begun. You can beat the heat with a variety of air conditioners, evaporative coolers, and fans at Northern Tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Pictured is the Ironton 22" Oscillating Pedestal Fan for
$104.99$109.99 after code "274196" ( $35$30 off).
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
NewGod Portable Oscillating Desk Fan w/ LED Light
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "9EM7XA8U" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White.
- Sold by NewG-US via Amazon.
Features
- 4 speeds
- 90° adjustable tilt
- 180° adjustable rotation
- measures 6.3" x 6.3" x 8.66"
- built-in rechargeable 4,400mAh battery
