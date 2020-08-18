New
eBay · 11 mins ago
NYC Acoustics H2O MINI Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$7 $40
free shipping

That's $33 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Audiosavings via eBay.
Features
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • 6-watts
  • up to 6 hours of play time
  • 150Hz - 20KHz frequency response
  • includes shower wall mount
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay
Bluetooth
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register