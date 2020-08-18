New
eBay · 11 mins ago
$7 $40
free shipping
That's $33 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Audiosavings via eBay.
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- 6-watts
- up to 6 hours of play time
- 150Hz - 20KHz frequency response
- includes shower wall mount
Details
Comments
-
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
