Macy's · 57 mins ago
$28 $33
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the NY Collection Women's Petite Lace Fit & Flare Dress in several colors (Sweet Rosalace pictured) for $32.50. Coupon code "JULY" cuts that to $27.63. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to XL
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 day ago
Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress
$39 $98
free shipping
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68.
Update: Now ships for free. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress
$20 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
Kohl's · 1 wk ago
Apt. 9 Women's Challis Maxi Dress
$20 $40
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Apt. 9 Women's Challis Maxi Dress in several colors (Orange Leaf pictured) for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
DKNY Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress
$45 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the DKNY Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress in Hibiscus for $45.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$15 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
