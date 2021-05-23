NSR Women's Long Sleeve Rib Knit Dress for $9
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
NSR Women's Long Sleeve Rib Knit Dress
$8.99 $30
free shipping w/ $89

It's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Available at this price in Navy.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 qualify for free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
Features
  • 90% polyester / 10% spandex
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dresses Nordstrom Rack
Women's Popularity: 3/5 Under $10
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register