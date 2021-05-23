NSR Women's Long Sleeve Rib Knit Dress for $9

It's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available at this price in Navy.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 qualify for free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- 90% polyester / 10% spandex
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Over 80 styles are discounted, mostly marked around 40% off. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $50.
- Pictured is the Forever 21 Women's Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress for $12 (low by $8)
Freshen up your closet with some maxis, midis, minis, and gowns from Calvin Klein, Vince Camuto, Valentino, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Max Studio Women's Patterned Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress for $34.97 ($93 off)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89.
Save $7 off the list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in Mustard.
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $50 or more ship free.
It's $19 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in several colors (Coral pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 with coupon code "FS75".
Save on cookware, framed art, headphones, bedding, storage bins, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Gourmet Home Heritage Small Bamboo Wood Storage Bin for $7.49 ($7 off).
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Save on almost 300 items, with women's tanks starting from $7, men's shorts from $13, women's leggings from $17, men's hoodies from $19, men's and women's shoes from $37, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the ASICS men's GEL- Contend 6 Running Sneakers for $37.48 (low by $13).
Sign In or Register