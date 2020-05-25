Personalize your DealNews Experience
Show some team spirit with 59 options in small and adult sizes. (They don't protect against puck-to-the-face injuries, but they will cover up pre-existing hockey teeth.) Buy Now at NHL Shop
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
These masks should offer significant protection if worn correctly, though not as much as an N95 mask. Buy Now at Vistaprint
Essential workers can get free Ear Savers direct from a maker by filling out a short form. Shop Now
Apply coupon code "20MAKE4120" to save $5 and drop these masks to effectively $2 each.
Update: The price now drops to $15.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Michaels
