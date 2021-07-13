NHL Clearance Sale at NHL Shop: Up to 70% off

Save on a range of apparel and accessories for the hockey fan in your life. Apply coupon code "NHLFAN1" to unlock free shipping, saving an additional $4.99. Shop Now at NHL Shop
Save on water bottles, backpacks, sunglasses, shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the CamelBak 40-oz. Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle for $20 (low by $3).
That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for Uniqlo Men's jeans.) Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at Levi's
- Available in Sultan Medium Wash.
Apply coupon code "QWG95Q4L" to save at least $10. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (A-army Green pictured).
- Sold by Vcansion via Amazon.
Shop and save on caps and knit hats for your favorite hockey team. Plus, coupon code "NHLFAN1" unlocks free shipping --- a $4.99 value. (A $1.99 handling charge still applies.) Shop Now at NHL Shop
- Pictured is the Reebok Men's Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Eastern Conference Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat for $4.20 ($23 off).
Shop over a thousand discounted styles. Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "NHLFAN1" (saving an additional $4.99). Shop Now at NHL Shop
- Pictured is the Fanatics Men's Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup Champions Backchecking 2-Stripe Raglan T-Shirt for $4.20 ($31 off).
Choose from almost 400 styles for the family with a plethora of team options. Kids' sweaters also start from
$4 $10. Shop Now at NHL Shop
- Apply coupon code "NHLFAN1" to get free shipping.
- Pictured is the NHL Men's New York Rangers Blue Static Rain Printed Sweatshirt for
$9.60$7.20 ( $50$53 off).
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles. Plus, apply code "NHLFAN1" to get free shipping. Shop Now at NHL Shop
- Pictured is the Fanatics Men's Vegas Golden Knights Slapshot T-Shirt for $39.99 ($20 off)
Sign In or Register