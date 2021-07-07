NHL Backpacks at NHL Shop: from $11

"You miss 100% of the deals you don't buy" - Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott Shop Now at NHL Shop
- Coupon code "NHLFAN1" bags free shipping on all orders.
- Pictured is the Detroit Red Wings Camo Stripe Backpack for $12.99 ($12 off).
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Discounts on a variety styles from brands like The North Face, Marc Jacobs, Jansport, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PUMA Evercat Equivalence 2.0 Backpack for $21.97 (low by $3).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
Apply coupon code "JULY" for a savings of $33 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at adidas
- Available in Black or Light Grey.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- water-resistant base material
- front zip pocket
- lined laptop and tablet sleeves
Save $24 when you apply coupon code "WRUU8WE4", making this the lowest price we've seen by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green or White.
- Sold by Ninetygo Official-US via Amazon.
- USB port
- water-resistant
- magnetic closures
- 14.5" x 6.2" x 16.5"
Shop and save on caps and knit hats for your favorite hockey team. Plus, coupon code "NHLFAN1" unlocks free shipping --- a $4.99 value. (A $1.99 handling charge still applies.) Shop Now at NHL Shop
- Pictured is the Fanatics Men's Pittsburgh Penguins '47 2016 Eastern Conference Champions Hat for $3.20 ($27 off).
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles. Plus, apply code "NHLFAN1" to get free shipping. Shop Now at NHL Shop
- Pictured is the Fanatics Men's Vegas Golden Knights Slapshot T-Shirt for $39.99 ($20 off)
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, apply coupon code "NHLFAN1" to unlock free shipping -- a $4.99 value. (A $1.99 handling fee still applies.) Buy Now at NHL Shop
- box includes 30'' x 60'' beach towel; two-sided garden flag w/ metal pole; multi-use decal sheet w/ 3 decals; 7'' stainless steel bottle opener; slim can cooler 2-pack; regular can cooler 2-pack
Sign In or Register