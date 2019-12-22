Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
NEX 15-lb. Weighted Blanket
$32 $70
free shipping w/$35

It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pad your order to $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup is also available.)
  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
  • available in Charcoal
  • measures 40" x 60"
