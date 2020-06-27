New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 43 mins ago
$7 $25
$1 shipping
Be the all-seeing eye in your home with this twin pack at the best shipped price we could find by $14. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- A motion-activated 2-pack is available for $4.99 more.
- Orders of 3 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
- includes batteries
- 2 magnetic bases
- high-powered COB LEDs with 2 brightness levels
- hook & loop tape
- high - 3 hour runtime, 27-foot lighting range
- low - 70 lumens, 9 hour runtime
- water and impact-resistant
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 7 hr
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
IKEA · 3 wks ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
pickup
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lighting and Ceiling Fans at Lowe's
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $45
Huge savings on an interesting selection of lighting and ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Nilight 12" 300W Flood Spot Bar
$24 $30
free shipping
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- IP67 waterproof rating
- die-cast aluminum alloy housing
- 30,000-hour lifespan
13 Deals · 3 wks ago
Reebok Men's Drawstring Performance Shorts
$10 $30
$2.49 shipping
That's $20 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping now adds $2.49. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Color is selected at random.
Sign In or Register