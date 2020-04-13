Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
NEBO Wireless 360 Degree Rotating Area Light 2-Pack
$9 $25
$1 shipping

That's $2 under our February mention, and just $5.49 per light. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Tips
  • Order two or more 2-packs and they'll ship for free.
Features
  • magnetic base
  • 70-lumen or 200-lumen output
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps 13 Deals
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register