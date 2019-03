Norwegian Cruise Line via ShermansTravel offers a last minute Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Bahamas Cruise for Two with prices starting from. (It's the second offer on the landing page.) That's tied as the lowest price we've seen for this itinerary and the best deal we could find for such a cruise by $100. This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Escape departs from New York, NY, on March 24. Additional fees may apply. Book this travel deal by March 23.