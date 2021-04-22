New
NASA Virtual Earth Day 2021 Event
Is NASA's Earth Day presentation just a long procession of scientists, astronauts, and other experts walking up to a podium and shouting "WE'VE BEEN UP THERE AND IT'S NOT FLAT!" for four straight days? Find out! Shop Now

  • includes live presentations with NASA experts, interactive science content, kid-friendly fun zone, and downloadable resources
  • Expires 4/24/2021
