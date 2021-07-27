NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory STEM Resources: free
New
1 hr ago
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory STEM Resources
free

The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now

Tips
  • Posted by Brittany.
  • Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
Features
  • 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Office & School Supplies
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register