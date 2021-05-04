NASA Astronaut Autographed Picture: free
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:

Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058

Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now

Tips
  • No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
  • Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
