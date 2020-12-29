New
1 hr ago
MyPanera+ Coffee 3-Month Subscription
free

That's a $27 savings based on the subscription price, and if you really go to town on Panera coffee, three months of absolute daylight robbery. Shop Now

Tips
  • This will auto-renew at $8.99 per month, so make sure to cancel before the three months are up.
Features
  • free hot coffee, hot tea, or iced coffee as often as once every two hours, plus unlimited refills
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Coffee
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register