MyCleanID · 21 mins ago
$20
software download
MyCleanID offers downloads of its MyCleanID 1-Device 1-Year Subscription for Windows bundled with a $25 Best Buy Rebate Card for $19.99. Buy Now
- A free month of Identity Protection Service is also included. Unless you cancel before the end of the free month, it will automatically renew at the monthly price of $19.95.
- The MyCleanID subscription will automatically renew yearly at the annual price of $19.99 unless cancelled.
- protect data that's vulnerable to hackers
- cloud and device protection
- 30-day money back guarantee
StackSocial · 6 days ago
The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle
from $1
access via web
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.35. Shop Now
- Learn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level course available with any payment
- 6 other courses to unlock with average payment
TradePub · 6 days ago
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe for PC and Mac
free $60
download
TradePub offers the WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe for PC and Mac for free in exchange for information about you and your company. That's the best price we could find by $29.95. Shop Now
- convert video to over 200 formats
- batch download videos from over 1,000 websites
- cut/trim/split/merge/compress video and add subtitles
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $1,905
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15 $90
access via web or mobile app
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $14.99. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription 10 Devices
$50
That's $850 off list and the best we could find
StackSocial offers a VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription for 10 Devices for $49.99. That's $850 off list and the lowest price we could find for this number of devices. (For further comparison, subscriptions start at $9.95/month if you buy direct from VPNSecure.) This software encrypts your traffic, hides your location and IP address, and allows you to bypass geolocation blocks online.
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
The 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle
$16 $1,725
access via web or mobile app
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now
- includes 78 hours of instruction over 5 courses
StackSocial · 3 mos ago
Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription
$24
That's $1,230 off list price
StackSocial offers the Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription for $39.99. Coupon code "DN40" drops it to $24. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $1,230 less than buying it directly from Ivacy. This VPN software works with up to five devices.
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Happygame High Back Gaming Chair
$66 $220
free shipping
Happygame via Amazon offers its Happygame High Back Gaming Chair in Black for $219.99. Clip the on-page 30% off coupon and apply code "E3W4EBNG" to cut that to $65.99. With free shipping, that's $154 off and the lowest price we could find by $245. Buy Now
- 90-150° reclining angle
- 380-lbs. max weight capacity
- adjustable height & arm rests
- retractable footrest
- detachable headrest pillow & moulded foam lumbar pillow
- Model: OS7702
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 7 hrs ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
- 7.5" closed
