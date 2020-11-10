New
GameStop · 53 mins ago
My Arcade Pac-Man Micro Player
$15 $50
free shipping w/ $35

That's a low by $5, although most stores charge $30 or more. Buy Now at GameStop

  • Orders of $35 or more ship free, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $3.99 shipping fee.
  • Full color 2.75" screen
  • Removable joystick
  • Built-in speaker with volume control
  • 3.5mm headphone jack to connect your headphones
  • 4 AA batteries or by any Micro-USB cable
