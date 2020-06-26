New
Musician's Friend · 1 hr ago
Shop Now
free shipping
Save on a variety of instruments, microphones, mixers, sound and recording gear, and more. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- Up to $150 off select pianos.
- Up to 25% off select Tascam recording gear.
- Up to $250 off select Breedlove acoustic electric guitars.
- 30% off select cases and gig bags.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Target · 1 wk ago
Target Clearance Deals
from $2
free shipping w/ $35
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Bed Bath & Beyond · 1 mo ago
Bed Bath & Beyond Clearance
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $39
With prices starting from $1, items include home decor, patio furniture, cutlery and knives, small appliances, smart home devices, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Lowe's July 4th Sale
Discounts on thousands of items
free shipping
Save on outdoor tools, appliances, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Bargain Bin Closeout Sale
50% off or more
free shipping w/ Prime
Solid savings on over 1,000 items, with a huge variety of apparel, accessories, toys, electronics, music, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Musician's Friend · 1 wk ago
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus Limited Edition Electric Guitar
$499 $699
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- available in Ocean Blue at this price
Features
- flame maple top
- mahogany body with gloss finish
- 22 frets
- fixed bridge
- master volume, tone controls
- 3-way pickup switch
- coil split
Sign In or Register