Musician's Friend 4th of July Deals: Up to 30% off

New
Musician's Friend · 30 mins ago
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on around 500 items, including guitars, drums, recording and PA equipment, and more. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
Details
Comments
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Fender Blues Deluxe Harmonica
$12 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
While other sellers match this price, they charge around $5 to $6 for shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several keys
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Fender Mini Deluxe Electric Guitar Amp
$30 $55
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1-watt punch
- 1/4" headphone jack and 9V adapter jack
- Model: 0234810000
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Yamaha Session Cake Portable Mixer
$21 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $14 cheaper in Red than in Blue. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- mix your own session
- Hi-Z, phone, stereo mini, and aux input
- compact and portable
- Model: SC-01
Adorama · 3 wks ago
Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$650 $750
free shipping
That's the best price we could find for any color by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
Features
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
Sign In or Register