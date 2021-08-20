Museum Day: Free Admission
Museum Day
Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The ticket provides free admission for two people. Shop Now

  • This offer generates one ticket to one museum of choice. Check the site for participating museums in your area.
  • For use on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
