Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Multipurpose 6-Foot Baker-Style Scaffold
$164 $210
curbside pickup

That's the best price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the shipping charge.
Features
  • locking casters
  • adjustable height
  • Model: I-CISC
All Deals Tools & Hardware Northern Tool
