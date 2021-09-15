New
$9.49 $30
free shipping
That's a savings of $21 off list. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 270 LEDs
- adhesive backing
- remote control
Details
Amazon · 5 days ago
Partphoner 12-Watt LED Modern Wall Sconce 2-Pack
$65 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FN4UIVLU" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BKLT-US via Amazon.
- The "with sensor" option drops to $67.49 via the same coupon.
Features
- 500-lumens
- IP65 waterproof
- measures 4.7" L x 2.4" W x 13.8" H
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
JJC 13W 6" LED Recessed Light 6-Pack w/ Junction Boxes
$19 $53
free shipping
Apply code "652RAILS" to save $34. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by JJC Lighting via Amazon.
- At this price in 5000K Daylight White.
Features
- IC (insulation contact) rated
- dimmable
- ulta-thin
moobibear.com · 2 wks ago
Spiral LED Stainless Steel Table Lamp
$38 $70
$2 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Christmas Lights Clearance at Ace Hardware
from $1
pickup
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
The Club 10-Foot Woven Steel Cable Lock
$15 $30
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at 13 Deals
