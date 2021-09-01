Multi-Color LED Light Strip for $9
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Multi-Color LED Light Strip
$9.49 $30
free shipping

That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • adhesive backing
  • remote control
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps That Daily Deal
Under $25 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register