New
1-800-Flowers · 24 mins ago
Mugable Hooray with Cake Mix and Wine
$31 $45
shipping from $9

That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers

Tips
  • Shipping starts at $9, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
  • Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Features
  • includes stoneware mug Molly & You Mug Cake Mix, and a bottle of 2019 Lara & Rand Sauvignon Blanc Wine
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor 1-800-Flowers
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register