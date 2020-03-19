Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Mueller Beaded Reusable Hot/Cold 6-Pack
$19 $27
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $29. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in Pink.
Features
  • can be microwaved or frozen
  • each pack measures 9" x 4"
  • can draw a face on one and name it Wilson to help with isolation
  • Model: 32561
