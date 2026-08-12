Mud Pie's Warehouse Sale covers a wide range of holiday and Halloween items, with prices starting at $3 and topping out around $15. Toddler pajamas and sweatshirts that normally sell for over $30 are marked down to $15, while smaller items like glow chalk sets drop to $5. The sale spans clothing, home decor, and seasonal games, making it easy to stock up across categories in one trip. Free shipping applies with a purchase of $65 or more. Buy Now at Mud Pie
- Holiday and Halloween apparel for baby, toddler, and kids
- Includes pajamas, sweatshirts, and dresses
- Home decor items like pillows, towels, and garland
- Seasonal games and kitchen accessories included
- Prices range from $3 to $15
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Published 6 min ago
Nordstrom Rack's Rack to School sale covers kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Crocs, Jordan, Quiksilver, and Levi's. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Columbia's Back to School sale covers jackets, fleece pullovers, joggers, backpacks, and shoes for kids, teens, and adults. Discounts run up to 40% off, with pieces like the Girls' Benton Springs II Hooded Fleece Jacket down to $27 from $50 and the Boys' Glennaker II Sherpa Lined Jacket at $56 from $80. Backpacks such as the Zigzag II 30L and Atlas Explorer 20L round out the lineup alongside accessories like a lunch pack and water bottle. Shop Now at Columbia
- Jackets, fleece pullovers, and joggers for kids, teens, and adults
- Backpacks ranging from 20L to 30L capacity
- Waterproof and sherpa-lined jacket styles included
- Boots and shoes for men, women, and kids
- Lunch packs and water bottles also included
Adult styles are 40% to 60% off at Gap. Find men's button up shirts from $30, women's jeans from $17, plus T-shirts, jackets, and more. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Discounts apply to sweats, denim, and tees
- Styles included for girls, boys, toddler girls, and toddler boys
- Select styles only
- Additional year-round categories include jeans, dresses, uniforms, and backpacks
This 30-pack of Spalding no-show socks is $6.13, down from $17.98 at Walmart. That works out to about 20 cents per pair for kids' socks. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Shop the Mud Pie Clearance Sale and save up to 65% on home décor, gifts, baby and kids' clothing, women's apparel, accessories, entertaining pieces, and more. Clearance styles include past-season favorites and limited-quantity items, with new markdowns added regularly while supplies last. Orders of $65 or more ship free.
We've pictured the Mud Pie Schoolhouse Wood Play Set for $11 ($16 off and the lowest price we could find). Shop Now at Mud Pie
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