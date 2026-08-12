Shop the Mud Pie Clearance Sale and save up to 65% on home décor, gifts, baby and kids' clothing, women's apparel, accessories, entertaining pieces, and more. Clearance styles include past-season favorites and limited-quantity items, with new markdowns added regularly while supplies last. Orders of $65 or more ship free.

We've pictured the Mud Pie Schoolhouse Wood Play Set for $11 ($16 off and the lowest price we could find). Shop Now at Mud Pie