50 mins ago
$5 off $15
Sign up and receive a printable coupon for $5 off one Mucinex product over $14.99. Shop Now
Details
Comments
Published 50 min ago
Cafago · 5 days ago
Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$15 $34
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$12 $26
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
Amazon · 2 days ago
Ezy-Dose Pill Pouches 50-Pack
$1 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
contechealth.com · 22 hrs ago
Contec Medical Systems Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$22 $37
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AZTG0MJ8WQ0E" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at contechealth.com
Features
- LCD backlight
- alarm function
- Model: TP500
1 wk ago
JensonUSA Bicycling Sale
up to 38% off
free shipping
Save on a range of bikes - including mountain bikes, e-bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes - from Kona, Marin, Bjorn, and more. Shop Now
3 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
1 mo ago
La Roche Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk Sample
free
Just fill in a few personal details and the sample will be on it's way to you. Shop Now
Features
- SPF 60
3 mos ago
Home School Piano
Level 1 for free
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
Features
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
