Walmart · 29 mins ago
Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Heater
$50 $90
free shipping

That's $12 under our November mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $10.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • radiant heater
  • heats areas up to 225 sq. ft.
  • 2 heat settings (4,000 or 9,000 BTU)
  • requires a 1-lb. or 20-lb. propane tank (not included)
  • Model: MH9BX
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
