Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Mr. Heater Big Buddy Portable Propane Heater
$109 w/$10 gift card
pickup at Northern Tool

Factoring the gift card, it's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $25. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Apply coupon code "268178" to score the gift card.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $59.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • dual heating system that combines radiant and convection heat
  • automatic low-oxygen shutoff system
  • tip-over switch
  • runtime of up to 108 hours on a 20-lb. propane tank
  • Code "268178"
