Northern Tool · 28 mins ago
Mr. Heater 80,000-BTU Garage Heater
$406 w/$25 gift card $600
pickup at Northern Tool

Thanks to the gift card, it's a low of $37. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Apply coupon code "268178" to receive the gift card
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $50.49 shipping charge.
  • can heat rooms of up to 2,000 square feet
  • power exhaust allows for vertical or horizontal venting
  • designed for right or left side piping
  • Model: MHU80NG
